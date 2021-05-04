Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

