Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLT opened at $128.67 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 1.33.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

