Holly Energy Partners’ (HEP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.12 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

