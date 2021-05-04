Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. Hologic has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.