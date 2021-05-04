Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.14

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.14 and traded as high as $39.84. Hooker Furniture shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 50,972 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit