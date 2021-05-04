Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.14

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.14 and traded as high as $39.84. Hooker Furniture shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 50,972 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

