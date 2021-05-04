Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of HZNP opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 57.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

