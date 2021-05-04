Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Update

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HMHC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 802,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,456 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

