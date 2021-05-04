Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $138.35

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.35, but opened at $132.55. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $136.49, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $829.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit