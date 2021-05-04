Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $138.35

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.35, but opened at $132.55. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $136.49, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $829.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

