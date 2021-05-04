Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,484 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 118,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,828. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.