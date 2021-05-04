Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $714,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,384. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.83 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.54.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.