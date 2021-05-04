Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 618 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.74. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

