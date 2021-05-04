Howland Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.