Howland Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

