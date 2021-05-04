Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.29 and its 200 day moving average is $263.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

