Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $137.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

