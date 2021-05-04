Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 25,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,333,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,368,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,705. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.