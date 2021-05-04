Humaniq Trading Up 15.7% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.89 million and $50,271.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00086523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.00855523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.19 or 0.09820192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

