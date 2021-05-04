Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,000 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 844.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 95,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

