Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $21.10 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 4.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.50 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

