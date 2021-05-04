Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

