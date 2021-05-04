Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 902 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.