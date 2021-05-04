Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS.

HURN stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 138,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

