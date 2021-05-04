Hyman Charles D Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $828.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,901. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $832.40. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $778.84 and its 200 day moving average is $718.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.