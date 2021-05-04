Hyman Charles D Buys 4,359 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after buying an additional 70,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

