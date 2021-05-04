Hyman Charles D Has $36.43 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $36,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

DE traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.02. 21,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,536. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

