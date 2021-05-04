Hyman Charles D Has $4.06 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. 129,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,025. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

