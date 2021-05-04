Hyman Charles D Has $556,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. 158,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,265. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

