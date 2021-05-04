Hyman Charles D Sells 19,178 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 746,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,776,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a PE ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

