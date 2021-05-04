Hyman Charles D Sells 2,325 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

NYSE PM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 63,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $96.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

