IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 7,277,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.