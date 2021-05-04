IBM Retirement Fund Sells 370 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bruker were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bruker by 180.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 60,936 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

