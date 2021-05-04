ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.ICF International also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.65 bln EPS.

ICFI traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. 64,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,280. ICF International has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.75.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

