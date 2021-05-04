Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Update

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Iconix Brand Group stock remained flat at $$1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,488. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.39.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

