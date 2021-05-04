IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.57 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

