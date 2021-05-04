IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.88-8.18 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $23.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.88. 598,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $271.01 and a 52 week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

