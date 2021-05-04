IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to $41.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

