Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $682.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.96. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $434.53 and a one year high of $690.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Alleghany’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

