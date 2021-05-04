Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.59.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $235.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

