IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth $559,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $16,434,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 604,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

