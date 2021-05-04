IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth $559,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $16,434,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 604,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit