ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 million-$4.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 million.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Monday, February 15th.

ICCC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,205. ImmuCell has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

