ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

