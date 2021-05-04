Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $25.06 on Friday. Immunome has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $645,000.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.