Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.93.

TSE:IMO opened at C$37.37 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -50.49%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

