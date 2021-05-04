Incent (INCNT) Hits Market Cap of $4.01 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Incent has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $424,034.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.10 or 0.01169275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00738508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,614.71 or 1.00709162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

