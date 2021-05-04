Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.23% of Incyte worth $40,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

INCY opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

