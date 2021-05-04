Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.87

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and traded as high as $44.59. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 3,885 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.