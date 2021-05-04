Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.87 billion-$13.66 billion.

IFNNY stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 218,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,162. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFNNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

