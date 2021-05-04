Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.87 billion-$13.66 billion.
IFNNY stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 218,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,162. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.