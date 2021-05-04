Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.18 million.

INFN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 2,608,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,098. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,921.00. Insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.