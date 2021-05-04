Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,606. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

