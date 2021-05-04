Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.42.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 305,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78,165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,196,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.